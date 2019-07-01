Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and his medic

The most famous broken leg in rock ‘n’ roll history was sustained in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 12th, 2015. That was of course when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl slipped and smashed his leg to pieces, only to return to the stage mere minutes later and finish the remainder of the show like the rock god that he is. After sustaining the injury, Grohl performed with his foot wrapped and in an elevated position as a very Swedish-looking medic kneeled nearby to ensure no further damage was inflicted. It was a moment neither Foo Fighters nor Grohl are sure to forget.

In fact, Grohl has seemingly remained close to the medic. A few years back, the two reunited for a selfie. And over the weekend, as Foo Fighters headlining Lollapalooza Stockholm, Grohl dedicated the band’s performance of “My Hero” to the medic, who was watching the show from the crowd. “There he is! Sing it to him!” Grohl yelled. Towards the end of the song, the medic was invited to the stage and he and his former patient shared a heartfelt embrace.



Watch footage of the moment below.