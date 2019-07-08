Stranger Things (Netflix)

[Warning: The following piece contains major spoilers for Stranger Things 3]

David Harbour has seemingly cleared things up regarding that tearful ending for Stranger Things 3. In a new interview with Slashfilm, the man behind the mug that belongs to Chief Jim Hopper hinted at his character’s fate and whether or not he’s the “American.”



When asked if he could talk about the future of his character, Harbour teased, “Well, did you see the post-credits scene?” To this, they directly asked him if he’s the “American” in question, and while there’s no quote, Slashfilm says Harbour feels that’s “the most likely scenario.”

Now, before you get too excited, he also told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, I have no idea! [Laughs] I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though.You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded.”

He added, “And then you cut to, what was it? It starts with a ‘K’ or something – some town in Russia, right? Where there’s some American and there’s some other prisoner. I don’t know, I mean it seems strange. I don’t know how though. “I mean, we should always hold onto hope. We should never let go of hope – but Barb is really dead.”

For context, Hopper vanishes at the end of the third season after Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) pulls the trigger on a Russian construct attempting to open the Upside Down. After a teary finale that features his voice over, a post-credits scene follows at a Russian base in Kamchatka, where a Russian soldier walks by a prison cell and says, “No, not the American.”

Given that Hopper was repeatedly referred to as “the American” all season by the Ruskies, many fans have begun speculating that’s what the post-credit scene implies. Considering ol’ Daddy Hopper feels the same way, at least if we’re to lean more on his Slashfilm comments, we’re going to stop crying for now and instead allow for some coffee and contemplation.

Coffee … and contemplation.