David Lee Roth on relationship with Van Halen brothers: “We have always hated each other”

It’s no secret that David Lee Roth and his Van Halen bandmates have had their differences over the years, but now the singer goes so far as to say, “We have always hated each other.”

As a guest on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast, the veteran rocker offered a brutally honest assessment of the dynamics within Van Halen. When Maron asked about his relationship with bandmates Eddie and Alex Van Halen, the singer offered, “We have always hated each other, right up until the last phone call.”



He added that the contentious relationship started right from the beginning, explaining, “There were always creative differences. We’ve never gotten along. We started in rival bands. Bitter rivals. But we were thrown together and it was amazing.”

However, Roth said that the relationship between him and the Van Halen brothers ultimately has been a big part of their success. “Think of your favorite jeans, they’re ruined and full of holes. What you love most about them is the f**ked up parts.”

That said, when asked whether he hangs out with the brothers socially, Roth exclaimed, “Not even close.”

While not active at the moment, Van Halen’s current lineup consists of Roth, the Van Halen brothers, and Eddie’s son, Wolfgang. Late last year, reports surfaced that the band could be welcoming back bassist Michael Anthony, but unfortunately, the “plug got pulled” before the reunion ever happened.