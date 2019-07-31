Two of Martin Scorsese’s most iconic muses may finally reunite on screen. According to Deadline, Robert De Niro is negotiating to appear alongside his This Boy’s Life and Marvin’s Room co-star Leonardo Di Caprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Based on David Grann’s true-crime novel-of-the-same-name, the 1920s-set story revolves around the gristly murders of the Osage Indiana tribe, who became the richest folks in the world overnight when oil was found under their land in Oklahoma. As the bodies began piling up, the FBI got involved, uncovering one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history. Yeah, sounds right up Scorsese’s alley.



De Niro would play serial killer William Hale, making this his ninth collaboration with Scorsese following Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Casino, and this October’s The Irishman.

DiCaprio isn’t too far behind, having worked with the filmmaker on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. By comparison, Flowers would mark his sixth collaboration with Scorsese.

“When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” Scorsese said last fall when it was first announced. “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”

Currently, Scorsese is scouting locations for the film in Oklahoma, where he hopes to shoot in Osage County. According to Osage News, he spent over two hours together meeting with Chief Standing Bear on the Osage Nation campus.

“We want to make sure your people have everything they need, in terms of Osage artisans, Osage language … those people are still here in the community and would love to help,” Standing Bear said.

Of course, Scorsese’s greatest hurdle lingers ahead with The Irishman, particularly whether or not the unprecedented de-aging works or flops. We’ll find out in October, when the true crime drama premieres at the New York Film Festival — and later on Netflix.