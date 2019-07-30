Death Cab for Cutie announce The Blue EP, share “Kids in ’99”: Stream

Death Cab for Cutie, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Death Cab for Cutie have announced a new five-track effort, The Blue EP. Serving as the follow-up to last year’s Thank You for Today LP, it’s due out September 6th and is being previewed today with “Kids in ’99”.

In a tweet announcing the release, DCFC said the songs on The Blue EP “share a similar conception but different births.” If that’s to say there’s a thematic thread, the lead single should prep you for a collection filled with melancholic nostalgia. “Kids in ’99” finds frontman Ben Gibbard reflecting on a deadly gas pipeline explosion that occurred 20 years ago in the band’s hometown of Bellingham, Washington. One 18-year-old and two 10-year-old boys were killed in the incident, and the song juxtaposes that literal loss of innocence with a figurative one.



(Read: Is Narrow Stairs the Saddest Death Cab for Cutie Album?)

“In the waters where we used to swim/ Where we thought we would be young forever,” sings Gibbard over glossy guitars and triple-time drums. “But beads that glisten on your sunburnt skin/ Evaporated in the flames and embers.”

One of two tracks on The Blue EP produced by Peter Katis, Death Cab for Cutie’s “Kids in ’99” can be streamed below.

Pre-orders for The Blue EP are going on now. Death Cab for Cutie also have a handful of stops left on their summer tour, including appearances at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Sonoma Valley’s Sonoma Harvest Music Festival. Get tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.

The Blue EP Artwork:

The Blue EP Tracklist:

01. To the Ground

02. Kids in ‘99

03. Man in Blue

04. Before the Bombs

05. Blue Bloods

For more of DCFC, check out Chance the Rapper’s new debut full-length, The Big Day; the band features alongside Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on the track “Do You Remember”. Gibbard also recently contributed to Frightened Rabbit’s Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight, covering the song “Keep Yourself Warm”.

Below, revisit Gibbard’s appearance on Kyle Meredith with… from last year.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS