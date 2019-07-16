Denzel Curry makes dynamic TV debut on Fallon: Watch

Denzel Curry on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Denzel Curry made his TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. In support of his latest acclaimed album, ZUU, the Florida rapper dropped off a dynamic one-two punch medley of “Ricky” and “Wish”.

For his first-ever turn on the late-night stage, Curry sure looked like a seasoned veteran with energy and confidence radiating off the charts. It’s no wonder Billie Eilish invited him on her North American tour.



Watch it down below.

Curry’s trek with Eilish just wrapped up, but the MC still has a bunch of more tour dates on the horizon, including sets at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. Grab your tickets here.