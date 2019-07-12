Menu
Devon Welsh goes to “War” on new song: Stream

Former Majical Cloudz mastermind wrestles with bitterness

by
on July 12, 2019, 11:52am
devon welsh war song stream
Devon Welsh

Devon Welsh returned last month with “Faces”, his first song in nearly a year. The former Majical Cloudz mastermind is back now with a second solo offering titled “War”.

Much like the preceding track, Welsh wrestles with feelings of bitterness over a failed relationship. “Even if I can’t get over myself/ Even if I’m making my own hell/ Even if it’s really all my fault/ Say you’re sorry,” he sings, noticeably haunted by a past partner.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

Hear it down below.

 

Both “Faces” and “War” were written and recorded in mostly solitary fashion, a marked change from Welsh’s approach as Majical Cloudz. “Making music is a personal thing for me,” the artist noted in a statement. “Ideally it is a reflection of something intimate.”

Welsh’s solo debut, Dream Songs, dropped last year.

“War” Artwork:

devon welsh war artwork Devon Welsh goes to War on new song: Stream

Welsh appeared on an episode of This Must Be The Gig, where he talked about growing up listening to metal music. Revisit that chat below.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | SpotifyGoogle Play | Stitcher | RSS

