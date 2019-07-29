Menu
Deftones announce 2019 Dia De Los Deftones, featuring CHVRCHES, Gojira, and JPEGMAFIA

The festival also promises Megan Thee Stallion, Brutus, and Hum

on July 29, 2019, 1:12pm
Deftones
Deftones, photo by Frank Maddocks

Deftones will host the second annual Dia De Los Deftones on Saturday, November 2nd at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

This year’s festival promises an eclectic lineup which features Deftones alongside indie pop favorites CHVRCHES, French metal band Gojira, and rising MCs JPEGMAFIA and Megan Thee Stallion.

Also playing are electronic duo Youth Code, Belgium hard rock band Brutus, and reunited space rock outfit Hum.

“In our second year of our festival, the exciting challenge for us is to make sure we once again give the fans a wonderful day of music that reflects the diversity of our own tastes, frontman Chino Moreno says in a statement. “Each artist fits a different vertical of the music that we all love. There is truly something for everyone.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Ahead of this year’s Dia De Los Deftones, the band has a pair of festival appearances on their itinerary, specifically: The Cure’s Pasadena Daydream in late August and Exit 111 in Manchester, TN in October. Get tickets to all of Deftones’ upcoming shows here.

Deftones Dia De Los Deftones

