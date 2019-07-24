DIIV announce new album, Deceiver, share “Skin Game”: Stream

DIIV, photo by Coley Brown

This fall will see the return of DIIV. The Brooklyn indie rockers are set to release their third studio album, Deceiver, on October 4th through Captured Tracks.

The forthcoming effort follows 2016’s Is the Is Are. It’s also the group’s first since frontman Zachary Cole Smith checked himself into “long-haul inpatient treatment” for substance abuse in 2017.



Smith’s treatment and recovery period appear to have played an important part in the making of the record. Per a statement, Deceiver is described as “the soundtrack to personal resurrection under the heavy weight of metallic catharsis.”

Spanning 10 tracks, the album was recorded this past March in Los Angeles. Sessions featured — for the first time ever — the help of an outside producer in Sonny Diperri (Nine Inch Nails, My Blood Valentine).

The four-piece is teasing Deceiver with lead single “Skin Game”. According to Smith, the track examines various forms of addiction and pain,

“It’s an imaginary dialogue between two characters, which could either be myself or people I know. I spent six months in several different rehab facilities at the beginning of 2017. I was living with other addicts. Being a recovering addict myself, there are a lot of questions like, ‘Who are we? What is this disease?’ Our last record was about recovery in general, but I truthfully didn’t buy in. I decided to live in my disease instead. ‘Skin Game’ looks at where the pain comes from. I’m looking at the personal, physical, emotional, and broader political experiences feeding into the cycle of addiction for millions of us.”

Hear the blurred reflections of “Skin Game” below.

Pre-orders for Deceiver have begun. DIIV are scheduled to tour North America the week after the new album hits shelves. They’ll hit this year’s Desert Daze festival, Phoenix, Austin, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and San Francisco, among other cities. Find tickets here.

Deceiver Artwork:

Deceiver Tracklist:

01. Horsehead

02. Like Before You Were Born

03. Skin Game

04. Between Tides

05. Taker

06. For the Guilty

07. The Spark

08. Lorelai

09. Blankenship

10. Acheron

DIIV 2019 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

10/16 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

12/05 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

12/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Guild Hall

12/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/10 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

12/11 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

12/13 – Sonoma, CA @ Sonoma Redwood Barn