Disturbed’s David Draiman serenades Israel with its national anthem, calls Roger Waters a “very sick man”

Disturbed's David Draiman, photo by Johnny Perilla

Disturbed played their first-ever show in Israel last night, and frontman David Draiman showed his support for the country throughout the concert, including singing the nation’s national anthem, “Hatikvah” (watch below).

Draiman, who is of Jewish heritage, has been an ardent supporter of Israel throughout the years. According to the Jerusalem Post, the singer addressed the crowd in Hebrew multiple times during the show, which took place at Live Park Rishon LeZion.



The vocalist sported an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) t-shirt, and at one point declared, “This is for all the IDF soldiers.” During his performance of the national anthem, which came near the end of the show, the Israeli flag was projected on the giant video screen behind him.

Elsewhere in the show, for the first time since 2011, Disturbed performed their song “Never Again” (watch below), which addresses Holocaust denial and antisemitism. Both of Draiman’s maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors.

Prior to the concert, Draiman continued his criticism of Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, who has supported the Palestinian-led BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign that calls for boycotts of Israel.

In a pre-show interview with the radio show Met Al Metal (via Metal Hammer), Draiman said of Waters, “The man is so delusional, the man is so wrapped up in his own psychosis and his own hatred disguised as this quote-unquote BDS campaign. The man is a very sick man.”

He continued, “He performed [in Israel] and he made up stories about it — incorrect stories. I don’t know if you’ve heard him try to go ahead and say how, during that one performance, he tried to address the Israeli crowd and ask for peace and supposedly was met with negativity and boos, and whatever, and then they go ahead and show the video from the actual performance so many years ago, and the Israeli fans were cheering for peace.”

He added, “I don’t know what he did, drug-wise, during his life, but whatever he did fried a bunch of brain cells. The guy is not operating on all cylinders anymore.”

The sentiments echo an interview Draiman did last month, in which he blasted Waters and “the rest of his Nazi comrades”.

Disturbed will return to North America for a jaunt that runs from July 20th through August 6th. After that they’ll kick off another U.S. leg in September.