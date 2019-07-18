Dolly Parton teases ultimate country remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”

Dolly Parton and Lil Nas X

Will country legend Dolly Parton be the next icon to cover “Old Town Road”? According to her Twitter replies, it sure looks like it.

Two days ago, Lil Nas X sent a hopeful Tweet out into the world: “y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?” It looks like she heard him. Today, Dolly Parton herself replied to him with unicorn and horse emojis, as well as a mashup image of the song’s artwork with a new bright-pink pony added beside them. If there’s ever been a representation of Dolly Parton with Lil Nas X, this is it.



One thing is for sure: If Dolly Parton sings a remix version of “Old Town Road”, then the debate surrounding the song’s inclusion in the country cannon will be put to an end. If a country legend like her pays tribute to it, then folks, well, maybe this one is settled once and for all. It’s already shattering Billboard charts left and right — mere days ago, it broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song — and, with help from the remix treatment, could continue to do so.

See the teaser Tweet below.

She’s not the first to do a remix of the hit single, of course. The song got it’s second big boost of attention with help from Billy Ray Cyrus. Then, just last week, he got both Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, a.k.a. the Walmart yodeler, to hop on a new remix of the song. In the music video for their joint remix, the four men raid Area 51, as internet memes are prone to do now.

If you still don’t get what makes the song so fun, just watch Lil Nas X perform it live to a gymnasium full of screaming fifth graders, the majority of which are jumping, dabbing, and doing plenty in between. Some things are too simple and catchy to resist.