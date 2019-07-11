Don Cheadle joins the cast of Space Jam 2

Don Cheadle in Black Monday

LeBron James is in good company. As Entertainment Weekly reports, Don Cheadle has joined the cast of Space Jam 2. There are no details on his role, though his current gig in Showtime’s Black Monday suggests they’re leaning on his comedic tendencies.

Cheadle joins an evolving cast that includes James, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green, and NBA superstars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson. Plus, you know, the Looney Tunes that children have seemingly forgotten about.



As previously reported, the long-awaited sequel is being produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Terence Nance.

Space Jam 2 jumps into theaters on July 16, 2021.