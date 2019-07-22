Dream Theater announce fall 2019 North American tour

Dream Theater will hit the road on the second North American leg of their “Distance Over Time Tour” in September, and as they did on the first leg, the prog-metal band will play their classic album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From a Memory in its entirety.

The fall run will kick off September 26th in Louisville, Kentucky, and run through a November 11th date in Kitchener, Ontario. View the full list of tour dates below.



The show consists of two sets — one in which the band performs songs from their 2019 album Distance Over Time, as well as other favorites, and the other in which they perform 1999’s Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From a Memory in full in honor of the 20th anniversary of that landmark album.

“That was a big record for us,” John Petrucci told us of Scenes From a Memory when we interviewed him prior to the tour’s first leg. “We’re celebrating the 20th anniversary, which is crazy. That was the first record [keyboardist] Jordan Rudess recorded with us when he joined the band, so it was monumental that way, and it was the first record where we self-produced — every record before that, we had an outside producer. And it was our first concept album, which was a big undertaking for us.”

He added, “As a progressive band, you’d think it’s a very natural thing to fall into, but some of our favorite bands made some of the most incredible concept albums of all time — like [Pink Floyd’s] The Wall, and [The Who’s] Tommy, and [Queensrÿche’s] Operation Mindcrime. So, we were like, “Are we ready to do this? We don’t want it to be some hack concept. We want to do it right.” So, it ended up being something our fans really loved, and felt really close to — and 20 years later, it turned out to be one of our band’s favorites. So we’re happy to celebrate the [anniversary of] its release.”

As mentioned, Dream Theater’s latest album is Distance Over Time, which received a very favorable review from Heavy Consequence when it arrived earlier this year, and landed on our list of the Top Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2019 (So Far).

Dream Theater 2019 North American Fall Tour Dates:

09/26 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

09/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

09/29 – Canton, OH @ Canton Palace Theatre

10/01 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

10/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

10/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/09 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10/11 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

10/12 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre – Albany

10/15 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post

10/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

10/18 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis

10/19 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre – San Antonio

10/23 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/24 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theatre

10/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

10/27 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

10/28 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

10/30 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

11/04 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater – Omaha

11/05 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater – Madison

11/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/09 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

11/11 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre In the Square