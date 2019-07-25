Drum kit Chris Adler used on Megadeth’s Dystopia destroyed in Betraying the Martyrs’ van fire

Betraying the Martyrs van fire, via Adrenaline PR

Drummer Chris Adler, who officially parted ways with Lamb of God last week, lost another part of his music history when a rising metal band that he manages, Betraying the Martyrs, experienced a horrific vehicle fire earlier this month.

Lost among the band’s equipment was the drum kit that Adler used as the drummer on Megadeth’s Grammy-winning 2016 album, Dystopia. While still a member of Lamb of God, Adler had joined Megadeth in the studio to record the LP, but had to exit the band shortly after its release due to his commitments with Lamb of God.



Betraying the Martyrs reported the California van accident on July 12th, with a press release stating, “The incident happened around 4 a.m. when the trailer portion of the band’s Mercedes Sprinter van caught fire. All band and crew members were able to safely to exit the vehicle with no major injuries. Tragically, all of the band’s equipment was lost in the blaze.”

In a new interview with the “Talk Toomey” podcast, Betraying the Martyrs singer Aaron Matts revealed, “The drum kit that we were using was actually Chris Adler’s drum kit that was used to record on Megadeth’s album.”

When asked how they informed Adler of the loss, Matts said he didn’t have that responsibility but it probably went like, “Yeah, listen, Chris, you know that really awesome drum kit that you gave us to do the tour? Yeah well it’s gone now.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Betraying the Martyrs purchase new equipment and personal belongings. Thus far, $23,000 of the $27,000 goal has been raised. A video of the fire, shared by Adler, can be seen below.