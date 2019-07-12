Ed Sheeran drops star-studded new album No.6 Collaborations Project: Stream

Chance the Rapper and Ed Sheeran, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ed Sheeran has revealed his new album, No.6 Collaborations Project. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

As its title implies, the follow-up to 2017’s ÷ features 15 collaborative tracks and 22 (!) special guests from across all genres. Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Eminem, and Chris Stapleton make appearances, as do Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Young Thug, 50 Cent, H.E.R., Stormzy, and Skrillex.



(Read: This Summer’s 10 Hottest European Music Festivals)

Sheeran announced the star-studded album on Instagram, writing, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

To support No.6 Collaborations Project, Sheeran will touring Europe all this summer. Purchase your concert tickets here.

No.6 Collaborations Project Artwork:

No.6 Collaborations Project Tracklist:

01. Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)

02. South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B)

03. Cross Me (feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock)

04. Take Me Back To London (feat. Stormzy)

05. Best Part of Me (feat. Yebba)

06. I Don’t Care (feat. Justin Bieber)

07. Antisocial (feat. Travis Scott)

08. Remember The Name (feat. 50 Cent and Eminem)

09. Feels (feat. Young Thug and J Hus)

10. Put It All On Me (feat. Ella Mai)

11. Nothing On You (feat. Paulo Londra)

12. I Don’t Want Your Money (feat. H.E.R.)

13. 1000 Nights (feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie with Da Hoodie)

14. Way To Break My Heart (feat. Skillrex)

15. Blow (feat. Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton)