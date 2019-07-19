Eddie Murphy reportedly in talks for stand-up return with $70 million Netflix deal

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited return to stand-up may be closer than ever before. The pioneering entertainer is reportedly in negotiations with Netflix for a multi-million dollar deal that could produce a series of specials.

According to TMZ, Murphy and the streaming giant are in discussions about a $70 million contract for an undisclosed number of stand-up specials. While that price tag may seem high, it’s not necessarily surprising considering the Murphy’s stature in the comic world and the value Netflix has placed on big-name comedy events. Dave Chapelle bagged $60 million for his three 2017 specials on the service, while Chris Rock banked $40 million in 2016 for two.



TMZ’s report comes on the heels of the former Saturday Night Live star’s appearance on Jerry Seinfeld’s own Netflix show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Released today, the episode finds Murphy speaking definitively about his stand-up comeback. “I’m going to do it again,” he confirmed after reminiscing about how the late Don Rickles once pestered him to return to the format. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working it out.”

Watch the clip from Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee below.

Stand-up comedy isn’t the only thing that Eddie Murphy is planning on revisiting. Next year, he will reprise his iconic role as Prince Akeem in a sequel to 1988’s classic Coming to America.