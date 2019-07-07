Eddie Vedder joins The Who to perform “The Punk and The Godfather” at Wembley Stadium: Watch

Roger Daltrey may only have five years left on his voice, but he’s going to make the most of it while The Who can still tour. Over the weekend, the iconic rockers brought their “Moving On! Tour” to London’s Wembley Stadium. In addition to a full orchestra, the band brought along Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder to open the gig. To the delight of the crowd (and the relief of Daltrey’s vocals), Vedder joined the band to sing along on “The Punk and The Godfather”.

While this is far from the first time Vedder has shared the stage with The Who, it was certainly no less special for the Seattle singer. As Rolling Stone points out, he once said 1973’s Quadrophenia, which features “The Punk and The Godfather”, “saved my life. It was something I could catch, because for some reason it seemed like I could not relate to anyone in the world. With no one in my school and certainly with no one in my house, and all of a sudden, this London guy named Pete came in who knew everything that was going on in my life.”



Daltrey echoed that sentiment when he welcomed Vedder to join him on the song. “He’s going to share this song with me because he knows where it came from,” the Who frontman said before turning to Vedder. “What one were you? I was the one with the stutter.”

“No,” replied Vedder. “I’m still the punk.”

Watch video of The Who and Eddie Vedder performing “The Punk and The Godfather” below. Find tickets to The Who’s other upcoming concerts here.

To mark The Who’s “Moving On! Tour”, be sure to check out our latest season of Discography in which host Marc with a C offers the most expansive and comprehensive deep dive into The Who’s catalogue. He not only covers the studio records, but also drops the needle on every live record, single, and solo release from Townshend, Daltrey, Keith Moon, and John Entwistle. Stream the first episode below.

