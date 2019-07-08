Ejected fan who attempted to swim back to Slayer show commemorated on Budweiser beer can

"Slayer Swimmer" Chris LaRocque, via Facebook

Last year, Oshawa resident Chris LaRocque was kicked out of a Slayer concert at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and attempted to swim back to the venue, humorously documented by Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who called LaRocque the “fan of the tour.”

Now, Exclaim reports that Budweiser itself is acknowledging LaRocque’s persistence by featuring the infamous “Slayer Swimmer” on a commemorative beer can to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the venue.



The commemorative cans honor 25 acts that have performed at the venue since it opened in 1995, and lo-and-behold, there’s LaRocque — Anthrax shirt and all — depicted at the bottom. “I wonder if I can get free beer?” the swimmer remarked in a Facebook post (see below) after seeing the illustration of himself on the can “Archie and Jughead style.”

Budweiser Stage is situated like an island, surrounded by the waters of Lake Ontario and accessible by bridge. It’s unclear why LaRocque was initially booted from the venue during the show, which also featured Anthrax, Lamb of God, and Behemoth. No matter the reason, staff did not let him back in despite his brave aquatic maneuvers and the pleas of Slayer guitarist Gary Holt, who tried to persuade security to allow LaRocque’s re-entry.

Though LaRocque missed Slayer’s set — which he clearly very much wanted to see — hopefully, a Budweiser can bearing his likeness will help to ease the pain.

(Buy: Tickets to Slayer’s Upcoming Shows)

As for Slayer, the band is in the midst of its ongoing farewell tour and is expected to announce its “final chapter” any day now, following a tease last week. The band is currently wrapping up a European tour, with festival dates in Canada and Germany to follow in late July and early August. Slayer are currently slated to play the U.S. festivals Riot Fest and Exit 111, along with a handful of South American gigs in September and October.

Back in March, Les Claypool of Primus revealed that his band would be supporting Slayer on an as-yet-unannounced final North American leg of the farewell tour, although that news has not been confirmed.