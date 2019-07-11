Elizabeth Banks rebooting The Flintstones

The Flintstones

Yabba-Dabba Doo! Elizabeth Banks is bringing back everyone’s favorite prehistoric family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Animation and Banks’ own Brownstone Productions are rebooting The Flintstones for an adult animated series.

The project doesn’t have an outlet yet and is in early development.



Not to hammer down a metaphor, but the franchise has been all but extinct as of late. With the exception of 2015’s direct-to-video The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!, there’s been little to no movement from Warner Bros. over the years.

In fact, the closest we came to seeing Fred and Wilma again was back in 2011, when Seth MacFarlane failed to dig up the franchise over at Fox. That series nearly went to air before Fox pulled the plug after they got cold feet over the script.

That doesn’t appear to be the fate this time around. In addition to Banks’ series, Warner Bros. Animation also has plans for a new kids series dubbed Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!. Set to debut next year on Boomerang, the show will revolve around Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm, who are now teenagers likely up to all sorts of dino-sized trouble.

Banks, however, has her hands tied up currently with another reboot — this November’s Charlie’s Angels. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and revisit the 1994 blockbuster starring John Goodman and one damn fine villainous turn by Kyle MacLachlan.