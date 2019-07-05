Explosions in the Sky announce 20th anniversary reissues

Explosions in the Sky, photo by Jon Hadusek

Explosions in the Sky are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, the post-rock legends will reissue two of their earliest albums: How Strange, Innocence from 2000 and 2005’s The Rescue.

Due out August 16th digitally and on vinyl, both reissues have been remastered and repackaged. For How Strange, Innocence, this marks the first time the debut record will be pressed on vinyl since 2004. As for The Rescue, this reissue project marks the first time it’s ever been available in digital and vinyl formats. Pre-orders have begun.



Explosions in the Sky are teasing the release by re-releasing How Strange track “A Song for Our Fathers” and The Rescue cut “Day Six”.

We're releasing deluxe remastered & repackaged editions of our debut album, How Strange, Innocence, available on vinyl for the first time since 2004, & The Rescue, on vinyl & digital platforms for the first time ever. Preorder – https://t.co/pqWuueEBMW pic.twitter.com/XFiKqbKdV0 — ExplosionsInTheSky (@EITS) July 4, 2019

Along with the reissues, the Austin-based outfit will embark on a lengthy 20th anniversary tour. They previously announced a North American run, set for the fall; now, a European leg for 2020 has been scheduled, whose dates go on sale July 10th. Consult the full itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

Explosions in the Sky 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/11 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

09/14 – Point Reyes, CA @ Love Field

09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theater

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

09/22 – Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater

10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/12 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/13 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral

10/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

10/18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/19 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater

10/20 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

10/22 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

10/23 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater

02/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna

02/02 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

02/03 – Barcelona, ES @ BARTS

02/05 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Duse

02/06 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/08 – Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival

02/09 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/11 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

02/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

02/13 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/15 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Autumn Falls

04/27 – Gent, BE @ Autumn Falls

04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

04/30 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/01 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik