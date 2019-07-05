Explosions in the Sky announce 20th anniversary reissues

Explosions in the Sky are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, the post-rock legends will reissue two of their earliest albums: How Strange, Innocence from 2000 and 2005’s The Rescue.
Due out August 16th digitally and on vinyl, both reissues have been remastered and repackaged. For How Strange, Innocence, this marks the first time the debut record will be pressed on vinyl since 2004. As for The Rescue, this reissue project marks the first time it’s ever been available in digital and vinyl formats. Pre-orders have begun.
Explosions in the Sky are teasing the release by re-releasing How Strange track “A Song for Our Fathers” and The Rescue cut “Day Six”.
— ExplosionsInTheSky (@EITS) July 4, 2019
— ExplosionsInTheSky (@EITS) July 4, 2019
Along with the reissues, the Austin-based outfit will embark on a lengthy 20th anniversary tour. They previously announced a North American run, set for the fall; now, a European leg for 2020 has been scheduled, whose dates go on sale July 10th. Consult the full itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.
Explosions in the Sky 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/11 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
09/14 – Point Reyes, CA @ Love Field
09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theater
09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
09/22 – Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater
10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/12 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/13 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral
10/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
10/18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/19 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater
10/20 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
10/22 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre
10/23 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater
02/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna
02/02 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
02/03 – Barcelona, ES @ BARTS
02/05 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Duse
02/06 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
02/08 – Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival
02/09 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
02/11 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
02/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
02/13 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/15 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Autumn Falls
04/27 – Gent, BE @ Autumn Falls
04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
04/30 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/01 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal
05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik