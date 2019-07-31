New Facebook filters cover your face with Slipknot masks and Guns N’ Roses skulls

Ever picture yourself as a member of Slipknot? Thanks to Facebook, you can see what you look like behind one of the metal band’s masks. If Slipknot is not your speed, how about a Guns N’ Roses skull?

Each band has partnered with Facebook for new AR filters that let you become a member of the group — at least visually. For Slipknot, fans get to choose from the band’s new masks that were unveiled this year in conjunction with their upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind.



For GN’R, fans can choose between the skull faces of Axl Rose, Slash, or Duff McKagan from the band’s iconic Appetite for Destruction album cover.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Click here to add the Slipknot effect, and here to add the GN’R filter, and just go crazy with it the next time you’re sitting in a Dunkin’ (that’s what it’s called now, right?) and drinking a Coolatta (they still have those, right?).

And if that doesn’t get your juices flowing, you can catch Slipknot and Guns N’ Roses on the road. Slipknot are in the midst of their North American “Knotfest Roadshow” summer outing with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth, while GN’R will hit the road for a brief run of US shows beginning in late September.

See promo videos for both filters below.