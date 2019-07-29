Fever 333 announce fall 2019 “D333MONSTRATIONS” headlining North American tour

Fever 333 at 2019 Sonic Temple Festival, photo by Amy Harris

Fever 333 have been road warriors this year, and they’ll continue to stage their demonstrations in North America this fall.

The politically charged California-based rock trio have announced a fall headlining “D333MONSTRATIONS” tour, kicking off September 16th in Houston, Texas, and wrapping up October 3rd in Madison, Wisconsin. The new dates come in addition to previously announced festival gigs and an opening slot on the Alice in Chains and Korn co-headlining summer tour. You can get tickets here.



We recently caught up with Fever 333 for our monthly “Heavy Culture” column, where frontman Jason Aalon Butler explained why the band refers to their shows as “demonstrations” instead of concerts. “We want to offer a space for people to literally act in a demonstrative manner to exhibit their idea of freedom, to exhibit their idea of expression,” he remarked.

(Heavy Culture: Fever 333 on Freedom, Race, Diversity, and Identity)

Fever 333 are touring in support of their debut full-length, Strength in Numb333rs, and recently stole the show at the massive Sonic Temple Festival with a high-energy performance on the main stage.

Tickets for the fall tour will be available at Fever333.com beginning this Friday, August 2nd, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fever 333 2019 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Auburn, WA @ 99.9 KISW Presents Pain in the Grass 2019

08/17 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion †

08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center †

08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center †

08/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre †

08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre †

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center †

08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre †

08/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre †

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ@ Ak–Chin Pavilion †

09/02 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre †

09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre †

09/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks ^

09/07 – Worchester, MA @ Outdoors at the Palladium

09/16 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

09/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theater

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

09/20 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

09/21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

09/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

09/24 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel

09/25 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

09/27 – Scranton, PA @ FM Kirby Lobby

09/28 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/01 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

10/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic

10/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ 89.7 The River Presents Mega Fest

10/12 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

10/18–19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous

11/01 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/02 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

11/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/10 – Antwerp, BE @ Zappa

11/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz

11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

11/16 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

11/18 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

11/19 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

† = supporting Korn and Alice in Chains

^ = supporting A Day to Remember