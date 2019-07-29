Fever 333 announce fall 2019 “D333MONSTRATIONS” headlining North American tour

Fever 333 have been road warriors this year, and they’ll continue to stage their demonstrations in North America this fall.
The politically charged California-based rock trio have announced a fall headlining “D333MONSTRATIONS” tour, kicking off September 16th in Houston, Texas, and wrapping up October 3rd in Madison, Wisconsin. The new dates come in addition to previously announced festival gigs and an opening slot on the Alice in Chains and Korn co-headlining summer tour. You can get tickets here.
We recently caught up with Fever 333 for our monthly “Heavy Culture” column, where frontman Jason Aalon Butler explained why the band refers to their shows as “demonstrations” instead of concerts. “We want to offer a space for people to literally act in a demonstrative manner to exhibit their idea of freedom, to exhibit their idea of expression,” he remarked.
(Heavy Culture: Fever 333 on Freedom, Race, Diversity, and Identity)
Fever 333 are touring in support of their debut full-length, Strength in Numb333rs, and recently stole the show at the massive Sonic Temple Festival with a high-energy performance on the main stage.
Tickets for the fall tour will be available at Fever333.com beginning this Friday, August 2nd, at 10 a.m. local time.
Fever 333 2019 Tour Dates:
08/02 – Auburn, WA @ 99.9 KISW Presents Pain in the Grass 2019
08/17 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion †
08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center †
08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center †
08/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre †
08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre †
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center †
08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre †
08/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre †
08/31 – Phoenix, AZ@ Ak–Chin Pavilion †
09/02 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre †
09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre †
09/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks ^
09/07 – Worchester, MA @ Outdoors at the Palladium
09/16 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
09/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theater
09/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
09/20 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
09/21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
09/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
09/24 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel
09/25 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/27 – Scranton, PA @ FM Kirby Lobby
09/28 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL
09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/01 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
10/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic
10/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ 89.7 The River Presents Mega Fest
10/12 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival
10/18–19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous
11/01 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/02 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
11/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
11/10 – Antwerp, BE @ Zappa
11/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz
11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
11/14 – Berlin, DE @ SO36
11/16 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
11/18 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza
11/19 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
† = supporting Korn and Alice in Chains
^ = supporting A Day to Remember