Fifth annual Bowl for Ronnie celebrity bowling charity benefit announced

Eddie Trunk, Wendy Dio and Tom Morello at the 2018 Bowl for Ronnie, photo by Matt Akana

The annual “Bowl for Ronnie” event will return this year at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, helping raise money and awareness for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, formed in honor of late metal singer Ronnie James Dio. Hosted by radio personality Eddie Trunk, the event features a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia.

Heavy Consequence caught last year’s sold-out event, which raised $74,000 for Dio’s cancer charity, now in its 10th year. The 2018 event featured appearances by musicians and celebrities such as Tom Morello, Jack Black, Geezer Butler, and more. This year’s celebrity lineup is set to be announced soon.



The 2019 event will take place on November 7th, and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with celebrity teams competing in a tournament, while open bowling and a VIP pre-party are available for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Last year, Trunk’s team — featuring Morello, Black, and Butler — took first place.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Individual “spectator” tickets are $50 and include general admission and pizza, and a $75 ticket allows for free bowling on a first-come-first-served basis. The team sponsorship packages are $1,995 for a private lane for six bowlers, including VIP passes, shirts, drink tickets, and more. Tickets are officially available via Eventbrite here.