Fit for an Autopsy announce new album, share tour dates and video for lead single “Mirrors”: Stream

Fit for an Autopsy, via Nuclear Blast Records

New Jersey deathcore act Fit for an Autopsy are set to return with their fifth studio album, The Sea of Tragic Beasts, this fall. The band also shared the music video for the lead single “Mirrors”, and announced a monthlong U.S. headlining tour beginning in late October. Stream the video and see the full list of dates below.

Building from an atmospheric, post-rock introduction, the song breaks into a crushing passage at the one-minute mark as vocalist Joe Badolato’s guttural screams seethe beneath a wall of guitars. The video, directed by Max Moore, accompanies the track with a disturbing commentary on drug abuse. It’s pretty graphic, so if you have a needle phobia, you’ve been warned.



“You carry things with you, for better or worse,” guitarist and principal songwriter Will Putney remarks in a press release. “‘Mirrors’ illustrates the darker side of this idea. It’s also a testament to how the decisions you make can have a resonating effect on the ones around you. Clearly this song was born out of a personal struggle, but in the end, it’s a reflection on the greater human condition of love and dependency; not being able to release yourself from the darkness around you.”

The Sea of Tragic Beasts “dives head-on into some difficult topics,” according to Putney, who produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered the album at Graphic Nature Audio in New Jersey. Lining up with the release date, Fit for an Autopsy will go on a monthlong tour across the U.S., beginning at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York, on October 24th — the day before the album’s release.

The album, due out October 25th, will be available on CD and three limited vinyl color variants, with pre-orders available from Nuclear Blast here.

The Sea of Tragic Beats Artwork:

The Sea of Tragic Beasts Tracklist:

01. The Sea of Tragic Beasts

02. No Man is Without Fear

03. Shepherd

04. Your Pain is Mine

05. Mirrors

06. Unloved

07. Mourn

08. Warfare

09. Birds of Prey

10. Napalm Dreams

Fit for an Autopsy US Tour Dates:

10/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

10/27 – Frederick, MD @ Café 611

10/28 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ The End

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/01 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

11/02 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live!

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

11/06 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

11/07 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

11/09 – Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewing Co.

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Paris Theater

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

11/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

11/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

11/23 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall