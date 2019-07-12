Floating Points dazzles with new song “Coorabell”: Stream

Floating Points

Electronic music wizard Sam Shepherd, aka Floating Points, is set to perform a six-hour set at Barcelona’s Sónar Festival next week. And if his latest song, “Coorabell”, is any indication, ticket holders are in for a real ride — think varied, exhilarating, and intense.

In a statement, Shepherd said that today’s track is “named after the place it was born & one of the most beautiful spots in New South Wales my friend Jono Ma (Jaguar Ma) took me to earlier this year.” The energy of an unforgettable experience certainly weaves its way throughout “Coorabell”. Over the course of six minutes, he delivers a propulsive mix of house, techno, and beyond, layering textures both grainy and tough, gemmed and sparkling.



“Coorabell” is taken from Shepherd’s new 12-inch; we heard its A-side with last month’s impressive “LesAlpx”. The entire collection is out today via Ninja Tune and we suggest you lose yourself in it below.