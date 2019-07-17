Menu
Four Tet drops new single “Dreamer”: Stream

The third fresh track of 2019 from Kieran Hebden

on July 17, 2019, 11:14am
Four Tet, photo by Ellie Pritts dreamer new song stream
Four Tet, photo by Ellie Pritts

Four Tet is back today with his third new track of the year. Following a pair of spring releases — “Only Human” and “Teenage Birdsong” — the producer aka Kieran Hebden has now delivered “Dreamer”.

What opens as a dance floor primer of thumping beats quickly transitions into a gauzy blend of hammered string instruments. Whoever the “Dreamer” is of Four Tet’s title, it sounds as if their visions are dancing through a realm of pulsing, dripping electronic synapses where comfort comes in warm folds of vibration and the occasional chirp of birds.

Take a listen below.

“Dreamer” and Four Tet’s other 2019 tracks follow last year’s Live at Funkhaus BerlinHis most recent full-length effort was 2017’s New Energy, but all these new tunes likely have fans anticipating a proper follow-up.

