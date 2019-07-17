Four Tet drops new single “Dreamer”: Stream

Four Tet, photo by Ellie Pritts

Four Tet is back today with his third new track of the year. Following a pair of spring releases — “Only Human” and “Teenage Birdsong” — the producer aka Kieran Hebden has now delivered “Dreamer”.

What opens as a dance floor primer of thumping beats quickly transitions into a gauzy blend of hammered string instruments. Whoever the “Dreamer” is of Four Tet’s title, it sounds as if their visions are dancing through a realm of pulsing, dripping electronic synapses where comfort comes in warm folds of vibration and the occasional chirp of birds.



Take a listen below.

“Dreamer” and Four Tet’s other 2019 tracks follow last year’s Live at Funkhaus Berlin. His most recent full-length effort was 2017’s New Energy, but all these new tunes likely have fans anticipating a proper follow-up.