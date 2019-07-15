Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes to headline 2019 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, photo by Daniel Alexander Harris

UK rock act Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have been tapped to headline this year’s Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, with Canadian band The Beaches providing support on most dates.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes released their third album, End of Suffering, in May, adding some more melodic elements to their punk-rooted sound. Carter has been hailed as one of the more dynamic live performers on the rock scene in recent years, with his band delivering high-energy sets night in and night out. See their video for “Crowbar” below.



The band’s fall North American tour, which includes the Monster Energy Outbreak dates and a few festival gigs, kicks off September 23rd at Bowery Ballroom in New York City, and runs through an October 19th show at the Las Rageous Festival. See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here starting Friday, July 19th, at 10 a.m. local time.

“We are honored to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour,” said Carter in a press release. “It’s given an integral platform to some genre defining artists like Logic, 21 Savage and Post Malone; and we are very excited to have the opportunity to give some blood, sweat and rock n roll to our fans and the legacy of the Outbreak Tour.”

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 2019 North American Tour Dates:

09/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

09/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts – Black Box *

09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge *

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

10/16 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Festival

* with The Beaches