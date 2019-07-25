Friendly Fires drop new song “Run the Wildflowers”: Stream

Following an eight-year dormancy, Friendly Fires are returning next month with new album Inflorescent. The band’s third overall is being previewed today with a song titled “Run the Wildflowers”.
Friendly Fires drew on club sounds for the previous single, “Silhouettes”, and they’re still dancing on today’s tune. “Run the Wildflowers” is sparkled with synths and a Brazilian disco sheen.
Stream it below.
Inflorescent, the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Pala, officially lands in stores August 18th through Casablanca Records/Polydor. The English outfit will tour behind the comeback LP, including on a newly announced leg of UK and European dates.
Find Friendly Fires’ full live schedule below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale July 26th and can be found here.
Friendly Fires 2019 Tour Dates:
06/30 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/14 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival
07/20 – Yelgun, AU @ Splendour In The Grass
07/21 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
07/22 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
07/26 – Bude, UK @ Leopallooza
07/27 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling
09/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Nova Batida
09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore Theatre
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/28 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Music & Arts Festival
10/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1
11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/04 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
11/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Maroquinerie
11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Q Factory