Friendly Fires drop new song “Run the Wildflowers”: Stream

Friendly Fires, photo by Lior Phillips

Following an eight-year dormancy, Friendly Fires are returning next month with new album Inflorescent. The band’s third overall is being previewed today with a song titled “Run the Wildflowers”.

Friendly Fires drew on club sounds for the previous single, “Silhouettes”, and they’re still dancing on today’s tune. “Run the Wildflowers” is sparkled with synths and a Brazilian disco sheen.



(Read: The 100 Greatest Tours of All Time)

Stream it below.

Inflorescent, the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Pala, officially lands in stores August 18th through Casablanca Records/Polydor. The English outfit will tour behind the comeback LP, including on a newly announced leg of UK and European dates.

Find Friendly Fires’ full live schedule below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale July 26th and can be found here.

Friendly Fires 2019 Tour Dates:

06/30 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/14 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival

07/20 – Yelgun, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

07/21 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

07/22 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

07/26 – Bude, UK @ Leopallooza

07/27 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

09/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Nova Batida

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore Theatre

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Music & Arts Festival

10/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1

11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/04 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

11/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Maroquinerie

11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Q Factory