Friends pop-up opening in New York City this fall

NBC’s Must See Thursday is taking over the Big Apple. Not to be outdone by The Seinfeld Experience, Friends will also receive a pop-up event in New York City. The activation celebrates the show’s 25th anniversary and will run from September 7th to October 6th.

From turkey basters to purple doors, the Friends experience will give die-hard fans a chance to take photos with set-recreations, props, and various costumes. Among the many recreations is the iconic Central Perk set, which will likely be The One Photo You Want to Take. You can see a full layout of the activation below.



Like The Seinfeld Experience, the festivities are being produced by Warner Bros. and Superfly. The pop-up will be open seven days a week, and attendees can secure tickets and time slots starting Friday August 2nd.

So, grab a cup of Joe and visit the official site for ticketing information.

In related news, Friends is leaving Netflix and heading to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020.