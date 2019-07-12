Frightened Rabbit release star-studded Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight tribute album: Stream

Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison, photo by Ben Kaye

Even as they still mourn the loss of their beloved frontman, Scott Hutchison, Frightened Rabbit are celebrating his music. This year marks the 10th anniversary of their landmark sophomore album, The Midnight Organ Fight, and the band is marking the occasion with a star-studded tribute record. Entitled Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight, a guest-heavy reimagining is out today. Stream it below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Tiny Changes features a full top-to-bottom reworking of the classic Midnight Organ Fight by a number of musicians who either personally knew Hutchison or held his music dear. Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard recently shared his version of “Keep Yourself Warm”, while other early previews included Manchester Orchestra and Sarah Silverman & Katie Harkin covering “My Backwards Walk”, and Julien Baker and Biffy Clyro separately taking on “The Modern Leper”.



With the doubling up on those two tracks as well as “The Twist” (Piano Bar Fight and Wintersleep), Tiny Changes totals 17 tracks. Other contributors include The National’s Aaron Dessner and CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry (“Who’d You Kill Now”), The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn (“Heads Roll Off”), Josh Ritter (“Old Old Fashioned”), The Twilight Sad (“Floating in the Forth”), and more.

A portion of proceeds from the record will benefit Tiny Changes, the mental health charity launched in Hutchison’s honor earlier this year. The organization’s goals include providing providing support to young people dealing with mental health issues.

Stream Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight below.

Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight Tracklist:

01. The Modern Leper – Biffy Clyro

02. I Feel Better – Oxford Collapse

03. Good Arms vs Bad Arms – Fiskur

04. Fast Blood – Right On Dynamite

05. Old Old Fashioned – Josh Ritter

06. The Twist – Wintersleep

07. Bright Pink Bookmark – Peter Katis

08. Head Rolls Off – Craig Finn

09. My Backwards Walk – Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman

10. Keep Yourself Warm – Benjamin Gibbard

11. Extrasupervery – Jeff Zeigler

12. Poke – Daughter

13. Floating In The Forth – The Twilight Sad

14. Who’d You Kill Now – Aaron Dessner & Lauren Mayberry

15. The Modern Leper – Julien Baker

16. The Twist – Piano Bar Fight

17. My Backwards Walk – Manchester Orchestra

Below, revisit the Scott Hutchison tribute episode of Kyle Meredith With…, which features three archival interviews with the late Frightened Rabbit singer-songwriter.

