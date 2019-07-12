Future and Meek Mill show off their “100 Shooters” on new song: Stream

Future and Meek Mill, photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

Future and Meek Mill are launching their joint “Legendary Nights Tour” in just a matter of weeks. As a preview of the highly anticipated trek, the two MCs have linked up on a new song called “100 Shooters”.

As one might guess from the title, Future and Meek Mill aren’t here to play games, especially when it comes to their competition. “Hundred shooters, I can get your clique hit,” Meek raps on his verse. Meanwhile the chorus finds the pair claiming they’ve got “100 shooters sittin’ outside,” presumably ready to fire off a few rounds at a moment’s notice. (Meek Mill likens the marksmen’s skills to those of Houston Rockets sharpshooter James Harden.)



The track features additional collaborations from Doe Boy, who is signed to Future’s Freebandz label. Tay Keith handled the production, which should come as no surprise considering he also worked on the hard, bangin’ tracks “Nonstop” from Drake and Travis Scott’s monster “Sicko Mode”.

Hear “100 Shooters” below.

The “Legendary Nights Tour” begins in August and will boast an exciting trio of supporting acts in YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion. Find all of Future’s concert tickets here and Meek Mill’s here.

Today’s new song comes on the heels of Future’s Save Me EP. Meek Mill released his latest full-length, Championships, last November. The two rappers previously linked up on 2015’s “Jump Out the Face”.