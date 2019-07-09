Gallant shares snappy new song “Crimes”: Stream

Gallant, photo by Lamont Roberson II

CoSigned R&B artist Gallant has yet to formally announce his sophomore album, but he sure knows how to keep us in anticipation. After sharing lead single “Sharpest Edges” last month, the soulful singer is back with another new track called “Crimes”.

Slick like a confident criminal, the “Crimes” beat is built on smooth piano and a sampling of snaps. Skittering percussion punches things up as Gallant hits the chorus, singing, “Honestly, I can’t keep/ Overlooking all your crimes/ You keep telling me what yours is mine/ But you lie, ’cause you don’t wanna hurt your pride.” The bridge even sneaks in a sarcastic reference to POTUS, as there’s now no more cutting remark than calling someone “a stable genius.”



Take a listen to Gallant’s “Crimes” below.

“Crimes” and “Sharpest Edges” are expected to appear on Gallant’s follow-up to his Grammy-nominated 2015 debut, Ology. Last year, he shared standalone singles “Doesn’t Matter”and “Gentleman”, and also teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for “TOOGOODTOBETRUE”. He’s set to appear at a number of festivals over the coming months, including Atlanta’s AFROPUNK, Seattle’s Bumbershoot, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Check for tickets to all his upcoming shows here.