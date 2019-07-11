Ghost unveil “disturbing” lyric video for “Faith”: Watch

Ghost, photo by Johnny Perilla

Ghost’s latest single, “Faith”, has landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, and the band is celebrating the feat with a new lyric video that may be hard for some fans to watch.

The video, which was introduced as “deliciously disturbing” via the band’s social pages, appears to depict old-time footage of a lobotomy as the song’s lyrics pop up on screen. Watch below.



“Faith” marks the third song from the band’s 2018 album, Prequelle, to crack the Top 10 of the rock chart, as previous singles “Rats” and “Dance Macabre” both hit No. 1.

Ghost are currently supporting Metallica on a European tour, and will hit North America in the fall for a headlining tour. The stateside trek kicks off September 13th in Bakersfield, California.

While previously hinting that a new album should arrive in 2020, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge (aka Cardinal Copia) most recently stated that a 2021 release is more likely.