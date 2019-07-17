Grimes, photo via Adidas by Stella McCartney

The peculiar has become the expected with Grimes. Whether she’s making headlines thanks to her whirlwind romance with Elon Musk, legally changing her name to “c”, or disowning what’s arguably her most popular album, we’re getting used to the experimental artist doing some wild stuff. This new revelation may just take the cake, however, as Grimes has claimed she underwent experimental eye surgery to cure seasonal depression.

Grimes made the statement in her first post as the face of Adidas’ new collaboration with Stella McCartney (daughter of Sir Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney). In the Instagram caption, she broke down her “training regime,” which includes changing her vision. Apparently, she’s replaced the “top film” of her eyeballs with “an orange ultra-flex polymer” of her own design meant to cancel out all blue light and thus eliminate seasonal depression.



As Grimes put it,

“I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression.”

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Now, basic understanding of malpractice and the hippocratic oath would force one to question whether a surgeon would actually perform an operation to replace part of someone’s eye with a synthetic component of the patient’s own design. But hey, the ultra-wealthy have been known to do some ultra-unorthodox things, and Musk surely has some crazy connections.

Elsewhere in her post, Grimes said she spends “2-4 hours” in a sensory deprivation tank to “‘astro-glide’ to other dimensions,” practices sword fighting, and outfitted her studio with “the highest grade of red light” to create what’s “pretty much a 1000 sqf IR Sauna.” Parts of the routine, like “screaming sessions,” don’t sound entirely unfeasible, but taken as a whole, it seems most likely Grimes is just doing a paid troll for the Adidas campaign.

Whether or not any of this is actually true, Adidas has to see the post as a huge win. After all, here we all are, wondering if the company’s latest spokesmodel really can’t see blue.

Find Grimes’ full post below.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on any solid word about Grimes’ new album, Miss_Anthropocene. Earlier in the summer, she told fans the effort was “done but mixing” and teased she was already working on a follow-up.

We’ve heard a smattering of new music over the last few months, including the Bring Me the Horizon collaboration “Nihilist Blues”, a song with Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine called “The Medicine Does Not Control Me”, a demo dubbed “Pretty Dark” demo, and what could be the first Miss_Antrhopocene single “We Appreciate Power”.