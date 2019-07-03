Chloe x Halle’s Halle Bailey to go under the sea as Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey (photo by Philip Cosores) and The Little Mermaid

Disney has found its Little Mermaid. R&B singer Halley Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action/CG musical remake of the classic cartoon.

Bailey is best known as one half of Chloe x Halley, one of the first acts Beyoncé signed to her Parkwood Entertainment imprint in 2015. The role marks the 19-year-old singer/actress’ first feature, as her only other previous screen credit is in a supporting role on Freeform’s Grown-ish.



“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Rob Marshall, who is directing the remake, in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

(Read: From The Little Mermaid to Tarzan: Ranking the Disney Renaissance)

Bailey joins a cast that is likely to include Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Ariel’s fish friend Flounder, and Awkwafina as the seagull Scuttle. All three of those talents are currently in negotiations for their respective roles.

John Musker, who wrote the music and score for the 1989 animated The Little Mermaid, is working on new music with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Below, see how Bailey celebrated the announcement on Twitter: