Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween

Everyone’s heading back to Haddonfield, Illinois — and for awhile. Last month, Collider reported that the cast and crew of last year’s blockbuster Halloween reboot would return for its gotta-have-it sequel. What they didn’t know, however, is how many of them.

Now, according to Bloody Disgusting, it’s rumored that director David Gordon Green has signed on for not one, but two sequels. Here’s where it gets crazy: They may both be released within the same month in October 2020.



If true, the sequels would reunite stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer as Karen Strode, and Andi Matichak as Allyson Strode.

Shooting reportedly begins after Labor Day. Once again, the Master of Horror himself John Carpenter will executive produce alongside Danny McBride, Curtis, Green, and everyone else at Blumhouse.

Although not officially confirmed, Carpenter told Consequence of Sound last December that he’s ready to score again.

Stay tuned as this unfolds. In the meantime, you can revisit the first season of Halloweenies. Last year, the podcast series sliced through each and every Halloween movie, leading all the way up to the reboot.

Stream their review of the 2018 blockbuster below.

