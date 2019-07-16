Harry Styles in talks to play Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles wants to be a part of Disney’s world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the English musician-turned-actor is in early talks to join the Mouse House’s forthcoming live-action remake of their beloved 1989 animated blockbuster, The Little Mermaid.

If all goes to plan, Styles will play the hunky Prince Eric. He’ll star opposite R&B singer Halle Bailey, who was cast as the titular heroine Ariel last week. The two will top a cast that reportedly includes Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), and Awkwafina (Scuttle).



Seeing how both names are blockbuster singers, director Rob Marshall clearly wants to capitalize on the original songs, which took home Oscars back in the early ’90s. With Lin-Manuel Miranda lending a hand, he certainly has enough star power to make a splash.

The Little Mermaid begins production in early 2020. In the meantime, you can head over to Pride Rock next week to watch Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of 1994’s The Lion King. That’s not all: a teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action Mulan also dropped last week.

Some imagination, huh.