Norah Jones, photo by Philip Cosores; Neil Young; Father John Misty

This fall, Neil Young will headline Harvest Moon: A Gathering. The iconic rocker has also recruited Norah Jones and Father John Misty to join him for the daytime benefit concert.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 14th, Harvest Moon: A Gathering will take place at Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California. In addition to its main performers, the intimate event also promises a set from marimba ensemble Masanga as well as a ritzy picnic cooked by a celebrity chef and drink tastings from noted California breweries and wineries. “Sponsor Packages” include overnight cabin and camping, a gourmet dinner, and a campside performance from Lisa Loeb.



Tickets will be strictly limited, with the on-sale beginning on Friday, July 19th, at 10:00 a.m. PT here. The proceeds benefit The Painted Turtle, which gives children with serious medical conditions a free traditional camp experience, and The Bridge School, which provides free education to children with speech and physical impediments.

In other news, Young recently joined Bob Dylan on stage for the first time in 25 years. Jones released her latest collection, Begin Again, in April, while Father John Misty delighted A Star is Born fans by live debuting his unreleased song off the soundtrack in June.