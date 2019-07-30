Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta blasts CHVRCHES’ billing over Gojira at Deftones festival; CHVRCHES respond

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta / Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry

Yesterday, Deftones announced their second annual Dia De Los Deftones festival, revealing an eclectic lineup of acts that range from metal to synth-pop to hip-hop. However, Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta, whose band is not on the bill, had a big bone to pick with the lineup order.

According to the festival poster (see below), Scottish synth-pop act CHVRCHES are playing over French metallers Gojira, which sent Jasta into a Twitter rage. “Who is churches with a v and why the f*ck are they playing over Gojira?” he asked. “Get tha fuuuuuck outtta here. Have you ever heard The Heaviest Matter In The Universe? You’re gonna get embarrassed off the stage lol no offense. God the music industry suckkkkks sometimes.”



Upon doing some research, the Hatebreed frontman, who has his own popular metal podcast, added, “Update: googled Churches w/ a v, they gotta be huge they did a song with a guy w/ a Marshmallow mask and people LOOOOOVE IT. Good for them.”

Jasta went on to say, “I’m sure they’re lovely people and a popular group, I don’t agree with the line up order, same w/ other festivals, if anyone is butt hurt about my opinion wait til you hear the podcast! Metal needs to be shown more respect. Longer career, legacy, more albums, bill em higher.”

And he concluded with, “Bands that play their instruments > track acts. #Facts” and “Props to Chvrches booking agent though, that’s a gangster power move haha.”

After his string of Tweets, CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry responded, saying, “Deftones curated the lineup so I don’t know how that speaks to problems with The Music Industry. I think it’s important and powerful that they promote the idea of a diverse community and try to bridge gaps instead of being guided by limiting, antiquated ideas about genre.”

Mayberry then went on to add, “I saw Gojira in Glasgow years ago and have seen Deftones three times so was excited when we got asked to be on the bill. Just because someone plays or listens to ‘pop music’ doesn’t mean they don’t understand or appreciate other things.” She also included a GIF of Rihanna giving some serious side eye.

Thus far, no comment from Deftones or Gojira. The Dia De Los Deftones festival takes place November 2nd at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Hatebreed, meanwhile, are on a pretty odd bill themselves, touring with Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, and Amigo the Devil this fall. That trek kicks off September 20th in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tickets are available here.

