High on Fire and Power Trip team up for fall 2019 North American tour

High on Fire and Power Trip

High on Fire and Power Trip are joining forces for a fall 2019 North American tour that will feature support from Creeping Death and Devil Master.

The tour will kick off with the bands appearing at the Levitation Festival in Austin, Texas, on November 7th, and run through a December 7th show in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 26th, at 10 a.m. local time at High on Fire’s official website, with tickets also available here for shows that sell out.



High on Fire will be out in support of their latest album, Electric Messiah, which landed on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018. Earlier this year, High on Fire won their first Grammy for the album’s title track.

(See Also: High on Fire’s Matt Pike on Electric Messiah, Lemmy, and More)

Power Trip, meanwhile, are still touring behind their acclaimed 2017 effort, Nightmare Logic, while Devil Master released Satan Spits on Children of Light earlier this year. Creeping Death will unleash their debut full-length, Wretched Illusions, on September 27th.

High on Fire, Power Trip, Creeping Death, Devil Master 2019 Tour Dates:

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (2019 Levitation Festival)

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Foamhenge

11/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

11/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

11/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/23 – Hartford, CT @ Webster

11/24 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

11/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

11/29 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw

12/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/06 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent