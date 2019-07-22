High on Fire and Power Trip team up for fall 2019 North American tour

High on Fire and Power Trip are joining forces for a fall 2019 North American tour that will feature support from Creeping Death and Devil Master.
The tour will kick off with the bands appearing at the Levitation Festival in Austin, Texas, on November 7th, and run through a December 7th show in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 26th, at 10 a.m. local time at High on Fire’s official website, with tickets also available here for shows that sell out.
High on Fire will be out in support of their latest album, Electric Messiah, which landed on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018. Earlier this year, High on Fire won their first Grammy for the album’s title track.
(See Also: High on Fire’s Matt Pike on Electric Messiah, Lemmy, and More)
Power Trip, meanwhile, are still touring behind their acclaimed 2017 effort, Nightmare Logic, while Devil Master released Satan Spits on Children of Light earlier this year. Creeping Death will unleash their debut full-length, Wretched Illusions, on September 27th.
High on Fire, Power Trip, Creeping Death, Devil Master 2019 Tour Dates:
11/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (2019 Levitation Festival)
11/10 – Houston, TX @ Foamhenge
11/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
11/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
11/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/23 – Hartford, CT @ Webster
11/24 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
11/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
11/29 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw
12/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/06 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent