Hobo Johnson announces sophomore album, US tour dates

The Sacramento-based rapper/poet Hobo Johnson has announced the release of his sophomore album along with a supporting US tour.

Entitled The Fall of Hobo Johnson, the album will arrive on September 13th via Reprise Records.



Spanning over 30 dates, Johnson’s US tour kicks off October 9th in Seattle and runs through the end of November. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Johnson’s tour docket also includes festival appearances at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and New Orleans’ Voodoo Experience.

See the complete itinerary and watch Johnson’s video for new single “Uglykid” below.

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers 2019 Tour Dates:

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

10/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience

11/02 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/07 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

11/10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/20 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Pageant

11/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

11/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

11/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades