Hobo Johnson announces sophomore album, US tour dates

The Sacramento-based rapper/poet Hobo Johnson has announced the release of his sophomore album along with a supporting US tour.
Entitled The Fall of Hobo Johnson, the album will arrive on September 13th via Reprise Records.
Spanning over 30 dates, Johnson’s US tour kicks off October 9th in Seattle and runs through the end of November. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.
Johnson’s tour docket also includes festival appearances at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and New Orleans’ Voodoo Experience.
See the complete itinerary and watch Johnson’s video for new single “Uglykid” below.
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers 2019 Tour Dates:
07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
10/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience
11/02 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
11/07 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
11/10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
11/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/20 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Pageant
11/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
11/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
11/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades