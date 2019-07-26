Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale gets renewed for fourth season

The Handmaid's Tale

Last year, The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller announced he’d plotted out a whopping (excessive?) ten seasons for his Emmy-winning Hulu drama. While we can only assume most viewers don’t have the emotional fortitude for that much dystopian dread in their daily lives, at least Miller can sleep happily knowing that he’s almost halfway there with the series’ recent renewal for a fourth season.

The announcement comes as the Elisabeth Moss-led program wraps its third season. The renewal is by no means unexpected, though is slightly controversial. Critics and fans alike have questioned the series’ penchant for torture porn, and Gilead seems no closer to crumbling than in the first season. Still, The Handmaid’s Tale has been the flagship franchise in Hulu’s stable of original series, serving as a huge draw in both viewership and awards.



As of now, no date has been set for the premiere of season 4.