Lizzo and Cardi B in Hustlers

Lizzo and Cardi B will both make their live-action feature film debut in Hustlers. Set to hit theaters on September 13th, the STXfilms production tells the true story of a group of New York City strippers who became involved in a Wall Street embezzlement scheme.

Hustlers also stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles. Lorene Scafaria (Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist) wrote and directed the film, based upon a New York magazine article penned by Jessica Pressler.



Watch the newly unveiled first trailer below. Cardi B’s song “Money”, appropriately, serves as the soundtrack.