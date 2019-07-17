Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Lizzo and Cardi B make their feature film debut in Hustlers: Watch trailer

The true story of a group of New York City strippers who become involved in a Wall Street embezzlement scheme

by
on July 17, 2019, 9:25am
0 comments
Lizzo and Cardi B in Hustlers
Lizzo and Cardi B in Hustlers

Lizzo and Cardi B will both make their live-action feature film debut in Hustlers. Set to hit theaters on September 13th, the STXfilms production tells the true story of a group of New York City strippers who became involved in a Wall Street embezzlement scheme.

Hustlers also stars Jennifer LopezConstance WuLili ReinhartKeke Palmer, and Julia Stiles. Lorene Scafaria (Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist) wrote and directed the film, based upon a New York magazine article penned by Jessica Pressler.

Watch the newly unveiled first trailer below. Cardi B’s song “Money”, appropriately, serves as the soundtrack.

Previous Story
Chance the Rapper officially announces his debut album The Big Day
No comments