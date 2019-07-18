Iggy Pop has announced a new album titled, Free. The follow-up to 2016’s blockbuster hit Post Pop Depression arrives on September 6th via Loma Vista. In anticipation, he’s dropped the album’s jazzy title track.

At only a little over a minute, the track reveals a smoother side to the weathered rocker, but that’s the point. As the album’s press release notes, Free is a “uniquely somber and contemplative entry.” Or rather, as Pop has stated, “This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice.”



He went on to clarify that comment:

“By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

Stream the track below to get an idea.

Pre-orders are currently on-going. Below, you can check out the album cover artwork and also peruse the full tracklist.

Free Artwork:

Free Tracklist:

01. Free

02. Loves Missing

03. Sonali

04. James Bond

05. Dirty Sanchez

06. Glow In The Dark

07. Page

08. We Are The People

09. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn