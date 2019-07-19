Iron Maiden kick off North American “Legacy of the Beast Tour”: Setlist + Video

Iron Maiden, courtesy of Funhouse Entertainment

Late last year, Iron Maiden announced a summer North American outing that they promised would feature their “biggest production ever.” On Thursday night (July 18th), the legendary metal band kicked off the “Legacy of the Beast Tour” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

According to a review in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the band delivered a “terrifically entertaining, time-warping two-hour set.” The spectacle included a “flyover” of a life-size replica of a Spitfire combat plane, flame-throwers, pyro, muskets, claymores and, of course, the band’s mascot Eddie, Billboard adds.



The Sun-Sentinel also praised singer Bruce Dickinson, adding, “the most memorable instrument heard Thursday night was Dickinson’s astonishing vocal, its yearning, ceiling-scraping shrieks nearly indistinguishable from the singer who performed these songs 30 years ago.”

As far as the material that Maiden performed, it was a career-spanning 16-song set of favorites, featuring four cuts from 1983’s Piece of Mind, and three from 1982’s Number of the Beast, including the set-closing classics “Hallowed Be Thy Name” and “Run to the Hills”. See the full setlist and video footage below.

The North American tour runs through a September 25th show in San Antonio, Texas, followed by a handful of dates in Mexico and South America. Pick up tickets here.

Setlist:

Aces High

Where Eagles Dare

2 Minutes To Midnight

The Clansman

The Trooper

Revelations

For The Greater Good Of God

The Wicker Man

Sign Of The Cross

Flight Of Icarus

Fear Of The Dark

The Number Of The Beast

Iron Maiden

Encore:

The Evil That Men Do

Hallowed Be They Name

Run To The Hills