The Losers’ Club has quite an epic journey ahead of them. Earlier this week, a listing on AMC Theaters’ website reported that the runtime for It: Chapter Two clocked in at a whopping two hours and 45 minutes. They were right.

Director Andy Muschietti confirmed the news to Digital Spy, insisting, “Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.” He also digressed on the original cut of the film, which spanned — get this — four hours.



“At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story,” Muschietti explained. “However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”

He continued, “You cannot deliver a four-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable — no matter what they see — but we ended up having a movie that is two hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good.”

(Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, TV Show, and Miniseries)

Seeing how Avengers: Endgame is even longer and is currently the highest grossing film of all time, Muschietti has little to worry about. Besides, it’s only 30 minutes longer than the 2017 original, and that film managed to come out on top of the genre. If anything, it’s good news for fans hungry for more content — and they’re gonna get it.

Producer Barbara Muschietti confirmed, “We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it. We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

It: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th. In the meantime, stream this week’s episode of The Losers’ Club, which includes a special behind-the-scenes report from entertainment reporter Anthony Breznican.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS