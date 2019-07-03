J.A. Bayona tapped to direct Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series

J.A. Bayona

J.A. Bayona is making the move from dinosaurs to hobbits. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom helmer has been tapped to direct the first two episode’s of Amazon’s highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series.

Set in a time before the landmark trilogy and Hobbit prequels, the yet-untitled LotR series will take place during the oft-mythologized Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic legendarium. JD Payne and Patrick McKay are writing the show in a room that is rumored to feature Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones), and more. Bayona is also set to executive produce with his producing partner Belén Atienza.



“J.R.R. Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a joy to join this amazing team,” said Bayona (via Deadline). “I can’t wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story.”

In a massive billion-dollar deal with the Tolkien estate, Amazon has signed on for five seasons of The Lord of the Rings. That means Bayona is likely just the first of many big name talents to work on the show. For now, though, there’s no word on who might star in the series or when it will begin airing.