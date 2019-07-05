J. Cole has released Revenge of the Dreamers III, the new compilation album from his own Dreamville Records. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Today’s effort marks his third installment in the Revenger of the Dreams series and and arrives four years after Revenge of the Dreamers II. Its tracklist includes early singles like J. Cole’s “Middle Child”, “Down Bad”, featuring Cole, J.I.D, and EarthGang member Johnny “Olu O. Fann” Venus, as well as “Got Me”, boasting Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy, and Omen.
(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)
Cozz, REASON, and Childish Major appear on “LamboTruck”, while “Costa Rica” features Bas, Smokepurpp, and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others. There are also tracks featuring special guests Vince Staples, Saba, and Smino. Most exciting, Kendrick Lamar makes an uncredited appear alongside J. Cole on the opening track “Under the Sun”.
Revenge of the Dreamers III is accompanied by a documentary titled Dreamville Presents: REVENGE.
Cole’s last solo album, KOD, dropped in 2018, but he’s currently putting together a follow-up called The Fall Off. Earlier this year, he held the inaugural Dreamville Festival in his home state of North Carolina and reportedly hit the studio with Drake. The rapper is next scheduled to perform at the first-ever Day N Vegas Festival this fall. Find tickets to all his upcoming shows here.
Revenge of the Dreamers III Tracklist:
01. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby) – Under the Sun
02. Dreamville (feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy) – Down Bad
03. Dreamville (feat. Cozz, Childish Major & Reason) – LamboTruck
04. Dreamville (feat. EarthGang) – Swivel
05. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole, Zoink Gang, KEY! & Maxo Kream) – Oh Wow…Swerve
06. Dreamville (feat. Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad4000 & Buddy) – Don’t Hit Me Right Now
07. Dreamville (feat. J.I.D, EarthGang, Guapdad 400 & Buddy)
08. Dreamville (feat. Lute, Omen, Mez & Davionne) – Sleep Deprived
09. Dreamville (feat. Ari Lennox, Bas & Baby Rose) – Self Love
10. Dreamville (feat. J.I.D & T.I.) – Ladies, Ladies, Ladies
11. Dreamville (feat. Bas, JID, GuapDad4000, Reese La Flare, Jace, Mez, SmokePurpp, Buddy & SkiMask the Slumpgod) – Costa Rica
12. Dreamville (feat. Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, JID & J. Cole) – 1993
13. Dreamville (feat. JID, J. Cole & Vince Staples) – Rembrandt…Run It Back
14. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole & Young Nudy) – Sunset
15. Dreamville (feat. Ari Lennox, Omen, TY Dolla $ign & Dreezy) – Got Me
16. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole) – Middle Child
17. Dreamville (feat. Omen, Mereba, Deante Hitchcock & St. Beauty) – PTSD
18. Dreamville (feat. EarthGang, J. Cole, Smino & Saba) – Sacrifices