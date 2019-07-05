J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye

J. Cole has released Revenge of the Dreamers III, the new compilation album from his own Dreamville Records. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s effort marks his third installment in the Revenger of the Dreams series and and arrives four years after Revenge of the Dreamers II. Its tracklist includes early singles like J. Cole’s “Middle Child”, “Down Bad”, featuring Cole, J.I.D, and EarthGang member Johnny “Olu O. Fann” Venus, as well as “Got Me”, boasting Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy, and Omen.



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

Cozz, REASON, and Childish Major appear on “LamboTruck”, while “Costa Rica” features Bas, Smokepurpp, and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others. There are also tracks featuring special guests Vince Staples, Saba, and Smino. Most exciting, Kendrick Lamar makes an uncredited appear alongside J. Cole on the opening track “Under the Sun”.

Revenge of the Dreamers III is accompanied by a documentary titled Dreamville Presents: REVENGE.

Cole’s last solo album, KOD, dropped in 2018, but he’s currently putting together a follow-up called The Fall Off. Earlier this year, he held the inaugural Dreamville Festival in his home state of North Carolina and reportedly hit the studio with Drake. The rapper is next scheduled to perform at the first-ever Day N Vegas Festival this fall. Find tickets to all his upcoming shows here.

Revenge of the Dreamers III Tracklist:

01. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby) – Under the Sun

02. Dreamville (feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy) – Down Bad

03. Dreamville (feat. Cozz, Childish Major & Reason) – LamboTruck

04. Dreamville (feat. EarthGang) – Swivel

05. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole, Zoink Gang, KEY! & Maxo Kream) – Oh Wow…Swerve

06. Dreamville (feat. Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad4000 & Buddy) – Don’t Hit Me Right Now

07. Dreamville (feat. J.I.D, EarthGang, Guapdad 400 & Buddy)

08. Dreamville (feat. Lute, Omen, Mez & Davionne) – Sleep Deprived

09. Dreamville (feat. Ari Lennox, Bas & Baby Rose) – Self Love

10. Dreamville (feat. J.I.D & T.I.) – Ladies, Ladies, Ladies

11. Dreamville (feat. Bas, JID, GuapDad4000, Reese La Flare, Jace, Mez, SmokePurpp, Buddy & SkiMask the Slumpgod) – Costa Rica

12. Dreamville (feat. Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, JID & J. Cole) – 1993

13. Dreamville (feat. JID, J. Cole & Vince Staples) – Rembrandt…Run It Back

14. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole & Young Nudy) – Sunset

15. Dreamville (feat. Ari Lennox, Omen, TY Dolla $ign & Dreezy) – Got Me

16. Dreamville (feat. J. Cole) – Middle Child

17. Dreamville (feat. Omen, Mereba, Deante Hitchcock & St. Beauty) – PTSD

18. Dreamville (feat. EarthGang, J. Cole, Smino & Saba) – Sacrifices