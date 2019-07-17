Jack White endures New York Mets game

Jack White enduring a Mets game

Jack White is an avid baseball fan; he frequently attends games while out on tour, and even invested in his own baseball bat company. “It brings out a lot of thought for me,” White has said about his love for the game. “[Baseball] is long and peaceful. You have these movements of brutal action that break up the peacefulness. It’s really meditative to me.”

As fans of the 7 Line can attest (myself included), there’s nothing particularly peaceful or meditative about watching the New York Mets play baseball. Not including Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, or Jake deGrom, the roster is filled out by overpaid, underachieving, postionless players. Their General Manager, a former sports agent who is more equipped to sell hot dogs than run a baseball department, traded two top prospects in exchange for a steroid junkie with $100 million left on his contract and the second coming of Armando Benitez. He then gave $20 million to a catcher whose own pitchers don’t want to throw to. The team is historically bad at defense, has the worst bullpen in all of baseball, and is led by a manager who is a dead man walking.



So, yea, there’s nothing peaceful or meditative about watching the Mets play baseball. White himself witnessed this first hand when he and the rest of The Raconteurs attended a Mets-Twins game in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. Cameras caught the band sitting behind home plate and they seemed to have a good enough time, as much as one can have while watching the Mets. The Mets actually ended up winning, a miracle (!), despite the best efforts of Armando Benitez 2.0, who loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth.

The Raconteurs play a string of west coast dates next week, so White will have a chance to catch some quality teams in action.

Either Jack White or Professor Snape At Mets-Twins pic.twitter.com/okbUwWilCn — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 17, 2019