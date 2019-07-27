The Fisherman will return to slay again. According to Deadline, Amazon is developing a new series based on the 1997 teen horror slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer. Even better, they’ve got major talent behind the camera.

The Conjuring and Aquaman filmmaker James Wan is currently scouting locations to shoot the the series pilot this fall. He’s being backed by original series producer Neal H. Moritz, who just re-upped his deal with Sony TV.



Bloody Disgusting reports that the series is being described as “a young adult horror series based on the Moritz-produced hit movie franchise.” Young prodigy Shay Hatten, fresh off of John Wick 3, is writing the pilot.

Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel-of-the-same-name, the story follows four young friends haunted by sin and being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac with a lust for vengeance. The original film spawned two sequels.